For The Fans: Brie Larson Talks ComicCon, Mushrooms & More On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

You already know Brie Larson from huge box office hits like Captain Marvel, and more recently, the heart-wrenching film Just Mercy, which she starred in with Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan. Now, in an effort to get even closer with her loyal fans, she’s starting a Youtube channel, a move she just announced on Thursday.

In honor of her big announcement–which she’s been teasing for a few days now–the actress (virtually) stopped by Hot Ones to take a stab at the wings of death. If you’ve ever seen this cult-favorite series before, you already know the drill: 10 hot questions, 10 even hotter wings. But this time, things are a little bit different because of the current social distancing guidelines, which means Brie talked to the host, Sean Evans, from the comfort of her own home (which was probably made a lot less comfortable once she got into some of those wings).

During the interview, Brie talks about why she wanted to start her own Youtube channel, her experience being at ComicCon, keeping secrets within the Marvel franchise, and her thoughts on mushrooms. Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones for yourself down below: