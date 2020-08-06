“Love After Lockup” – Quaylon Is Finally Free! [VIDEO]

Shavel is overjoyed when her formerly incarcerated boo Quaylon is finally released in the latest episode of “Love After Lockup.”

Shavel, accompanied by her lover’s mother, Quaylandria jump for joy when they see Quaylon walk out of the prison gates.

“Just to have him with his arms around me – I don’t wanna let him go!” Quaylandria said.

Quaylon, who is clearly overwhelmed by his crying mom and girlfriend, thank them both for standing by him during his dozen years behind bars before they set out on their new life together.

“Family and success man – that’s all I want,” Quaylon said.

However, family drama is lingering just beneath their veneer of happiness. Shavel tells the camera that she’s not sure what Quaylon has told his mom, but she has no plans to move to Houston, where she now lives. The tension continues to rise in response to Shavel and Quaylandria’s previous rift over whether it was wise for Quaylon to move straight to Kansas City with Shavel to continue their relationship, or stay close to his family in Houston. We can’t wait to see what will happen next.

Peep the episode description:

On Friday, August 7th at 9:00pm, Kristianna makes a life-changing decision. Scott searches for Lindsey, and Tyrice faces off against his disapproving family. A parole condition devastates Maurice. Quaylon reunites with Shavel and his mother, and Destinie catches Shawn in a shocking lie.

“Love After Lockup” airs Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.

What do YOU think will happen between Shavel, Quaylon and his mom?