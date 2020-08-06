The Internet’s GREATEST Reactions To Juelz Santana And Kimbella Reuniting After He Got Out Of Jail

Juelz Santana is a free man. Pitchfork had the exclusive:

Juelz Santana has been released from prison after serving 19 months of a 27-month sentence, a representative for the rapper tells Pitchfork. Juelz celebrated his release with several posts on Instagram. Find those below.

Juelz Santana was arrested in March 2018 after security staff at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport said they found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and nonprescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on luggage. Juelz is reported to have abandoned his luggage and left the area, but turned himself in three days later.

In August 2018, Juelz pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He began his sentence in March 2019.”

Juelz being out is a glorious occasion, but the biggest joy is the fact that he is reunited with the love of his life, Kimbella. The two of them are reality TV coupledom goodness and they have been through tons of ups and downs. The internet is obsessed with them for better or worse. So when they got reunited, everyone had commentary. Hit the flip to see it all.