Essential Content: The Greatest Celebrity BAYANGS Of ALL-TIME

By now, you’ve probably seen allll of the BAYANG hysteria inspired by a viral video where a popular TikToker watches a ridiculous girl cut her bang with scissors.

I FOUND THE ORIGINAL LMAOOO NOT A BAYANG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1nonUwcPMx — 𝙶𝙾𝙳 𓅓 (@bigusopphammer) August 4, 2020

Perplexed the entire time, she refers to the bang as a “BAYANG” in a hilarious moment that spawned the super catchy ‘Not The Bayang” song currently trending on TikTok.

For those late the party, here’s the song:

everybody minding their business:

me: NOT THE BAYANG!!!! pic.twitter.com/CCcf1YdMxS — 𝓚𝓮𝓷 (@Ay_ImFLY) July 30, 2020

And now we’re here at the peak of the BAYANG era that gets more iconic by the day.

Sadly, viral TikTok trends like these may soon be over if the app is actually banned in the U.S. due to “security concerns.”

Determined to ruin literally everything, our “President” issued executive orders that would ban the popular app and WeChat from operating in the U.S. in 45 days if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies.

“We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process,” the company said in a statement.

“For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the U.S. government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed. What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

Hopefully, everything works out for the company that’s provided an essential outlet during this endless quarantine. What do you think happens next? And how do you feel about these legendary celebrity BAYANGs we compiled on the flip.