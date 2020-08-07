Oprah Buys 26 Billboards In Louisville Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

The fight to get justice for Breonna Taylor is far from over and Oprah Winfrey‘s doing her part.

O and her O Mag team are further amplifying Breonna Taylor’s story by erecting 26 billboards across her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, beginning August 6. Each billboard, one for each year of her tragically short life, features Breonna with a call to action that reads;

“Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged. Visit UntilFreedom.com.”

Until Freedom is the organization co-founded by renowned activists Tamika D. Mallory, Mysonne Linen, Angelo Pinto, and Linda Sarsour and has the support of Breonna Taylor’s family. The group has recently taken up residence in Louisville to focus its energy on getting justice for Breonna. Their website offers instructions on how “to take action against injustice” and calls on Louisville and Kentucky officials to demand that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death be charged.

Prior to buying the billboards, Oprah made Breonna the cover image of O, The Oprah Magazine’s September issue, a historic move as it marked the first time in 20 years that O wasn’t on the cover herself.

Oprah chose to use her mag to raise awareness about the tragic death of the unarmed EMT and to call for the arrests of the cops who killed her; Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove.

“Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping,” Oprah wrote in her September “What I Know for Sure” column. “And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent.”

“We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice,” Oprah says. “And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name. The September issue honors her and every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”

We see you doing the work, O!

