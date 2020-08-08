Ava DuVernay Launches ARRAY Drive-In With Free Screenings Of ‘Selena’ And ‘Purple Rain’

Right now, movie theaters in the United States and even other parts of the world are still in limbo on if they will ever see the day of light again. AMC keeps trying to rush to open their theaters, but movie studios continue to delay their biggest planned releases.

Earlier this summer, Trolls: World Tour went straight to On-Demand and pulled in more money than the previous movie did when it was released in theaters. Now, Disney is set to offer the new Mulan film exclusively on their streaming service, Disney+, for $29.99–and people are ready to pay.

Outside of these factors, some people just miss going to the theater or watching movies outside their house more than just getting the content played in the theaters. Now, according to Variety, Ava Duvernay is making sure the drive-in vibes will be in full effect in Los Angeles.

For a special two-night pop-up event, DuVernay’s non-profit cinema and social justice organization ARRAY Alliance will present “Selena” and “Purple Rain” on a 40-foot screen in Downtown Los Angeles. “Selena,” which celebrates the life and tragic death of singer Selena Quintanilla and earned Jennifer Lopez a Golden Globe nomination, will screen on Friday, Aug. 14. “Purple Rain,” which marked Prince’s big-screen debut before going on to win an Oscar for best original score, is featured on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The event will be held in the Westlake side of town and you can get your tickets here.