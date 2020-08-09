Lira Galore Shook Her Pom Poms For Ex-Fiancé Rick Ross During His Verzuz & Blew Up Twitter

When you’re excited for bae but bae ain’t bae no more pic.twitter.com/tRLzG2bY9Z — Zilla Saldana (@kyonzilllla) August 7, 2020

So many things happened during the shenanigan-filled Verzuz between Ricky Rozay and 2 Chainz but it was Lira Galore–Ricky’s ex-fiancé–shaking pom poms for her former love in the Instagram Live comments section that really got the people going.

Now, if you remember, Ricky & Lira were happily booed up and even engaged, at one point, before things fell apart and spiraled into a messy place when pics of Lira cozied up with Ross’ homie and coworker Meek Mill surfaced online.

“This was my first time in a public relationship, so I was happy about putting it out there,” Galore told Global Grind. “But people on social media don’t like to see that type of stuff, so they dug up old stuff that didn’t matter.”

According to Lira, the pic was pre-Rozay but it was one of a few messy developments that doomed the promising relationship.

“I think the initial breakup was a combination of everything from people digging up tweets when I was 17-years-old tweeting about different people, to the picture of Meek. I went to [Ross’] tagged photos one day and it was only that picture of Meek, and it was just that photo.

Everybody just kept posting it and I felt like as a man, he just couldn’t handle it when it was just nothing. I feel like during that time apart he realized he was tripping, so we got back together.”

Sadly, that didn’t last very long and things eventually ended for good.

“We just decided to go our separate ways. I’m 22 and this was my first time in love and I put it out there. I’m still in love with him, but some things don’t go as you would like them to go.”

Fast forward yearsss later and it’s clear Lira still loves her some Ross and wanted everybody to know in a hilariously shameless moment that sparked hilarious chitter-chatter across Twitter.

Lira was in the Verzuz comments like pic.twitter.com/kw1ZdznFU3 — Goddy. (@WillTweet4HenNY) August 7, 2020

Peep the hilarious Twitter chitter-chatter over Lira supporting her Ricky poo on the flip.