Rick Ross & 2 Chainz's Shenanigan-Filled Verzuz Experience Shatters Twitter
2 Legendz: Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Bring Out Essential Twerkers & A M-M-Masseuse During Shenanigan-Filled Verzuz Experience
Luxurious Rap titans Rick Ross and 2 Chainz convened for the latest star-powered Verzuz experience that blessed over 200,000 fans, brands, celebrities, industry insiders and star athletes with a shenanigan-filled showcase of essential twerkers, club-shaking classics, Ciroc-fueled dance moves and a magnificent masseuse on yet another unforgettale night for the culture.
If you were there, you vibed with two of the most illustrious skripper-loving rappers of their era who went hit-for-hit while sprinkling gems about the origins of some their biggest smashes.
After nearly 5 months, Verzuz continues to attract a worldwide audience that ranges from Gen-Z-ers to Boomers who come for the classics and stay for the shenanigans that get more memeable by the week.
In a new twist, both veteran rappers premiered new music with 2 Chainz debuting “Money Maker” featuring Lil Wayne and Ross sharing his latest track “Pin Me to the Cross” on yet another unforgettable night in Verzuzville.
Check out the official Verzuz: Rick Ross and 2 Chainz Cheat Sheet playlist on Apple Music here then head on over to the hilarious reactions on the flip.
