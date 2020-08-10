Seriously?! Tech N9ne Performed For 1,000+ Maskless Fans During Packed Concert At The Lake of the Ozarks

People in America are living in two completely different worlds right now, with one half of the country still quarantining and staying in their house 90% of the time, and the other going out into the world–sans-mask–as if we just imagined this whole pandemic.

It’s more than obvious at this point that the folks who keep going to social gatherings without a care in the world are spreading COVID-19 like wildfire, but still, these people just don’t care.

One event that’s sure to spread the virus took place this past weekend at where else but the Lake of the Ozarks. According to reports from TMZ, Tech N9ne held a concert at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on Saturday night. The show had upwards of 1,000 people in attendance and ignored all health and safety protocols in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rapper performed at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, which, for some reason, had no issue with hosting the event. Reminder: this is all happening as the number of new daily cases in the United States remains relatively high, with Missouri clocking in over 1,000 new cases per day as recently as Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, these selfish concert-goers (along with the irresponsible people who put on the concert) just don’t care.