“Married To Medicine’s” Dr. Britten Says Her Complexion Let Her “Hide In Plain Sight” On Bravo Special “Race In America” [Exclusive]

“Married To Medicine’s” Dr. Britten Cole said her light skin complexion means she’s sometimes mistaken for white, and it has allowed her to listen in on conversations where white people have revealed their prejudice.

“The trajectory of my life has taken me to a place where I am able to hide in plain sight,” Dr. Britten told BOSSIP. “When I hear white people placating black folks or playing that ‘I’m cool like you’ card, I know where it comes from. For me, it was important to give that perspective because we don’t think that white folks code switch, but they do.”

Dr. Britten will share that experience and more this weekend on Bravo special “Race In America: A Movement Not A Moment,” about race relations in the United States. The show features Bravolebrities including “Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Braunwyn Windham-Burke, “Top Chef’s” Gregory Gourdet and “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kandi Burruss sharing their candid perspectives on systemic racism, their personal experiences with discrimination and their thoughts on where to go from here.

“You’ll get to hear a group of people in America talk about how we live and see race, and how we think things should be different,” Dr. Britten said. “I think people will find it relatable and engaging and get a better perspective on black people in this country.”

One of the goals of the show is to show viewers that they can take action every day to stand up for what’s right – like speaking up when they see discrimination, said “Race In America” producer Dorothy Toran, president and executive producer of Lauren Grace Media.

“It’s about what people ca do in their everyday lives that seem small, but are really the biggest gestures that people can make,” Toran said. “When they see someone do something or say something that is racially unjust, they have the tools to say, ‘that’s not OK.’”

“Race In America” airs August 9 on Bravo.