Are Winnie Harlow And Kyle Kuzma Quarantining Together?
He Shoots, He Scores: Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Spotted Quarantining Together At The Laker Star’s Los Angeles Abode
While the rate of people meeting someone while out and about has probably decreased during the last few months because of COVID-19, relationships sparking via social media and other apps may be flourishing. There’s no better time than right now to start talking to someone, since both parties have a lot of time on their hands, giving new couples ample time to have real conversations and get to know one another.
One new couple that seemingly popped up during quarantine is model Winnie Harlow and Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. After seeing these two leave some flirty comments one one another’s Instagram photos, social media sleuths realized that Winnie has been posting photos with Kuzma’s dog.
Not only that, it looks like these two want the world to know they’re kicking it, with Kyle commenting, “High res photo right there” on one of Winnie’s recent pics, implying that he wants some photo credit.
After it became abundantly clear from all the flirty commentary that the model and the basketball star have something going on, The Shade Room reported that these two are, in fact, quarantining together, staying in Kyle’s LA condo.
They posted pictures of the couple separately walking Kuzma’s dog, pointing out that Winnie was rocking a Lakers shirt while she took a trip to Target recently. According to their source, the pair allegedly spent Cinco De Mayo together and have a private chef to cook them breakfast, lunch and dinner.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne __________ #TSRExclusiveDetails: Whew! As you all know, we get to the bottom of it and after some digging it seems #WinnieHarlow and #KyleKuzma have BEEN kickin’ it! _____________ A few moments ago we posted them leaving some flirty comments under each other’s pics, but according to a source Winnie’s been allegedly staying at Kyle’s condo. Our source says the pair have been very low-key but they’ve allegedly been dating and spent Cinco De Mayo together, they also allegedly have had a private chef to cook them breakfast, lunch AND dinner. 👀 ____________ In the photos, you can see Winnie rocking a Lakers shirt as she walks Kyle’s dog during a quick target run. If you notice they both walk into his condo with that concrete fence. Looks like issa #Baewatch y’all! 💕Here for it! (📸: @Lionssharenews)
At the top of the year, Kuz was spotted on a date with Vanessa Hudgens following her breakup with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Winnie was last publicly linked to Wiz Khalifa.
Are you here for this new couple?!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.