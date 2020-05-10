He Shoots, He Scores: Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Spotted Quarantining Together At The Laker Star’s Los Angeles Abode

While the rate of people meeting someone while out and about has probably decreased during the last few months because of COVID-19, relationships sparking via social media and other apps may be flourishing. There’s no better time than right now to start talking to someone, since both parties have a lot of time on their hands, giving new couples ample time to have real conversations and get to know one another.

One new couple that seemingly popped up during quarantine is model Winnie Harlow and Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. After seeing these two leave some flirty comments one one another’s Instagram photos, social media sleuths realized that Winnie has been posting photos with Kuzma’s dog.

Not only that, it looks like these two want the world to know they’re kicking it, with Kyle commenting, “High res photo right there” on one of Winnie’s recent pics, implying that he wants some photo credit.

After it became abundantly clear from all the flirty commentary that the model and the basketball star have something going on, The Shade Room reported that these two are, in fact, quarantining together, staying in Kyle’s LA condo.

They posted pictures of the couple separately walking Kuzma’s dog, pointing out that Winnie was rocking a Lakers shirt while she took a trip to Target recently. According to their source, the pair allegedly spent Cinco De Mayo together and have a private chef to cook them breakfast, lunch and dinner.

At the top of the year, Kuz was spotted on a date with Vanessa Hudgens following her breakup with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Winnie was last publicly linked to Wiz Khalifa.

Are you here for this new couple?!