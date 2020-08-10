Here’s Why The Internet Keeps Putting Viola Davis In The “WAP” Video And Why It’s So Damn Hilarious

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP“ song and video have set the world on fire. Everyone is talking about, uh, wet and gushy goonie goo goo and all the gloriousness in the video. One thing that the internet wasn’t ready for was a cameo by one Kylie Jenner. The internet’s uproar to remove the reality TV star from the video, prompted everyone to speculate about who could replace her.

For what it’s worth, Cardi tried to defend it all:

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but the sentiment stands.

While the internet was looking to replace Kylie, they were finding her with anyone they could think of. One such person was Viola Davis. We don’t know how it happened but everyone started speculating what would happen if her character from ‘How To Get Away With Murder” made it in the video and, well, here we are:

Yes, Viola shared it!

Now, with all that being said, we have to acknowledge the person who put the edit together, whose tweets are below and Cash app needs some blessings.

“My viola davis edit is making rounds and it got me thinking. I’m happy I’m giving yall laughs but what would be really a blessing is donating to my cash app so I can finally upgrade me drawing on my po’ phone and on an art tablet cashapp @NakekeR”

