Who Is GiGi?! THIS Is The Woman Candiace Dillard Alleges Spread Those ‘Nasty’ Monique Samuels Rumors

Remember when we told you that Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard denied using Charrisse Jordan to antagonize (now ex-friend) Monique Samuels??? Well, she said LOOOOTS more and actually brought up the name of someone else in this whole fracas.

During Candiace’s most recent Instagram Live she spoke on Monique’s claims that Charrisse “spread nasty rumors” about her family, rumors allegedly about Monique cheating on her husband.

According to Candiace, she “knew that info for two years” but only talked about it with her husband Chris Bassett. Not only that, but she also alleged that a woman named GiGi, “Candiace’s ex-best friend” spread the rumors—not Charrisse.

“The information that Charrisse knows that Monique said she was spreading, I already knew that. I’ve known that information for two years, the bulk of that I have known,” said Candiace on her IG Live. GiGi is Monique’s ex-best friend. GiGi and I talked, I invited her and her husband to our Christmas party as well as the Samuels when we were friends. On occasion we would talk, we would text—there was a particular day I was in my office and GiGi texted me and said, ‘Can you give me Charrisse’s number?’ I didn’t think anything of it. I gave her Charrisse’s number, come to find out GiGi started to spread all this information about Monique—some of which you heard in Gizelle’s confessional.”

For what it’s worth, Monique recently noted on her own IG Live, that she never said Charrisse SPREAD the rumors, she said Charrisse “facilitated them”–so maybe her accepting this alleged phone call is what Monique’s talking about.

Candiace also alleged that GiGi told production about the alleged rumors (SHADY!) and Monique had Candiace write a statement so she could serve GiGi a cease and desist.

“We’re at the production meeting one day and Monique is telling us that GiGi is spreading information. Monique was like, “OMG you have this information, I need you to get her to stop!” Would you mind writing a statement so I can serve her with a cease and desist and I said, ‘Sure.’ I wrote the statement and I’m assuming that Monique was successful with a cease and desist.”

She also added that allegedly there was another rumor about some alleged plot by GiGi and Charrisse to get back at Monique.

Charrisse herself also alleged that the ex-best friend is at the center of this shade.

Actually… that was your BEST friend that was spreading those rumors. I couldn’t care less 🥱 #RHOPWatchParty — Charrisse Jordan (@CharrisseJordan) August 4, 2020

I am so happy that @iammrssamuels is no longer crying about her bird running away and has gone on Live to talk about me. I’m not thinking about you or your lies boo. You’ll fool some but the truth always prevails . @BravoTV — Charrisse Jordan (@CharrisseJordan) August 10, 2020

If you’re an avid Real Housewives of Potomac fan then you’ve actually already seen GiGi. She was featured waaaay back on season two when she confronted Gizelle Bryant and her friend for trash-talking Monique while guests in her home. She was also seen in other episodes.

This is all a bunch of mess stirred up in a pot of “Who said dat?!” Unfortunately, it will all come to head during that Cabernet combat between Monique and Candiace at a winery.

Whose side are YOU on in this ongoing #RHOP drama???