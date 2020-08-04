Monique Says THIS ‘Whole Walrus’ Is At The Center Of Her #RHOP Pettiness With Candiace

Messy, messy, messy.

A Real Housewife of Potomac is sharing more details on her fallout with a former friend. During the #RHOP Premiere fans saw Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard making amends after having a tumultuous time on season 4. The two ladies seemed to be on the right path until Monique spotted former #RHOP housewife Charrisse Jordan (remember her?) at Candiace’s anniversary party.

That apparently pissed off Monique because she believes Charrisse has been spreading “nasty rumors” about her and while she declined to say what they specifically were, she likened Charisse to a “whole walrus.”

Dodging a whole walrus! #RHOPWatchParty — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) August 4, 2020

She also added that it was “inconsiderate” of Candiace to invite Charisse to her party and a “true friend” would never do that.

“I was very disappointed, I was very taken aback,” said Monique to Bravo TV while the second episode of Real Housewives of Potomac streamed on Twitter.

Charrisse's invitation to Candiace's anniversary party did NOT sit well with @iammrssamuels. Let her tell you why! #RHOPWatchParty pic.twitter.com/EWHQfaKuzR — TONIGHT @ 10pm ET – #RHOPWatchParty 🌸 (@BravoTV) August 4, 2020

WTF? Everybody knows about this BS in THIS circle 🙄 STAWWWP #RHOPWatchParty — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) August 4, 2020

According to Candiace however, she had no idea Monique’s issues with Charisse ran that deep and she defended herself on Twitter noting that Monique shouldn’t trust Gizelle Bryant, who brought Candiace’s “friendship” with Charisse to Monique’s attention after the anniversary party.

“Let’s start with the operative word “IF” i’m pursuing a friendship with someone who I know you don’t get along with….mind you, this is Information that you just received from someone who is NOT your friend… The fact that you’re getting the news from Gizelle of all people should be accompanied with 27 grains of salt. It’s not a dagger in your heart that you feel. It’s the “kick me“ sign you let this girl put on your back to play you. #RHOP Did you take me aside and ask me if this information was true? You did not. (Next tweet) I seem to recall you explaining to me how you could 100% forge a friendship with Ashley, someone who EYE did not get along with, and still maintain a friendship with me because that’s what “adults“ do. So which one is it?” Furthermore, what do I gain by trying to get close to someone to get back at monique…who isn’t on the show? I was always cool w/Charrisse. You would think after all the “lies” That were told on Ashley &her “family,” she would better manage the LIES she pulls from her hide.#RHOP”

There’s so much to unpack here. A short thread:

👉🏾let’s start with the operative word “IF” i’m pursuing a friendship with someone who I know you don’t get along with….mind you, this is Information that you just received from someone who is NOT your friend…(next tweet) — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 4, 2020

Did you take me aside and ask me if this information was true? You did not. (Next tweet) — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 4, 2020

👉🏾I seem to recall you explaining to me how you could 100% forge a friendship with Ashley, someone who EYE did not get along with, and still maintain a friendship with me because that’s what “adults“ do. So which one is it? — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 4, 2020

Candiac also posted (and partially deleted) a note about Monique’s comment that butter knives needed to be moved from the table where the group was meeting for dinner. According to Candiace, it’s another instance of Monique referencing violence.

“When Candiace gets upset she cries. Yells a lot. But when monique gets upset, she needs to put somebody on the “pavement” or crack someone over the head with a bottle or “drag” someone or “choke” them out with an umbrella…and now stab them with a butter knife? Confusion. #RHOP How many references to violence are we going to count before we acknowledge who the real issue always has been here? You might need to move your butter knife why? #RHOP”

How many references to violence are we going to count before we acknowledge who the real issue always has been here? You might need to move your butter knife why? #RHOP — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 4, 2020

This mess will eventually hit a fever pitch during that Cabernet combat where things get physical between the two at a winery. Both of the ladies wound up filing assault charges that were later dismissed.

we're BACK in Potomac! new episodes of #RHOP, Sundays @ 9/8c on @BravoTV! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/kM3JYXxylT — Real Housewives Of Potomac (@BravoTVRHOP) August 3, 2020

