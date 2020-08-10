Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals How Beyoncé And Solange Uplifted Her After Divorce, “Mama You A BAD Girl!”

On the Saturday, August 8th episode of “Girlfriends Check In” on OWN, Tina Knowles-Lawson and fellow beautifully seasoned black Queens Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lynn Whitfield and Beverly Johnson gathered via Zoom wearing matching tees to have a little girl talk. All four women are girl moms, and could relate when Ms. Tina said to the group, “Aren’t we all so blessed to have our daughters?”

She continued, noting how over the years she’s found her daughters sometimes taking on a bit of a motherly role for her.

“Having my three girls has been the biggest blessing in my life,” Knowles-Lawson said. “They are always there for me and isn’t it interesting how the roles change? I’ve been the Mama, now sometimes they’re my mom. They call me on the phone like, ‘Mom you went a little too far with your post on Instagram, you need to tone it down a bit.’ And I’m like ‘Oh, okay.'”

The matriarch of the talented Knowles family went on to describe the support daughters Beyoncé and Solange and Kelly Rowland offered while she was going through her divorce from Mathew Knowles.

“When I went through my divorce I was devastated after 33 years of marriage,” Knowles-Lawson confessed. “Not because I wanted to stay in the marriage but just because it was like that I failed at this. I’m 59-years-old. They were my balm, they came over and looked at old movies with me. We ate ice cream all night. They let me feel sorry for myself for a short period of time and then they were like ‘Mama, you a bad girl!’ And I won’t use the word that they gave me, but they were like, ‘You a bad girl, you got so much going you shouldn’t be feeling like life is over for you. God has something for you.’ ‘It’s just funny how the roles changed and they became my mom and I became the child so that’s the great thing about having women. You know I’m still their mother and I want to be able to check them when I need to but they check me too. So it’s a good thing.”

A new episode of “Girlfriends Check In” airs Saturday at 10PM EST on OWN