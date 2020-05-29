Pitiful Little Thing: Black Profiting Insta-Brand Epically Fails At Showing Solidarity After Jackie Aina Dragging

After contoured chocolate change-maker Jackie Aina used her platform to call out black profiting brands’ silence amidst the George Floyd murder, one such brand responded——in a pretty pitiful way.

Pretty Little Thing, the same brand that (*checks receipts*) donated at least $20,000 to Tory Lanez’ twerk competition, was called out by the beauty influencer alongside Fashion Nova and Revolve for being noticeably silent on social injustice issues.

According to Jackie, that’s absolutely not right and according to us, Jackie’s absolutely correct.

“As we know there are a lot of brands specifically brands who love capitalizing on black culture, black music, black aesthetic but are dead silent when it comes to talking about black issues and black struggles in our community,” said Aina in her Insta-story. “Y’all love hanging out with Ty Dolla $ign and Saweetie and the Blac Chynas but can y’all at least say something when black people are being brutally murdered by cops?! “I wanna make one thing very clear, the reason why I’m calling out these brands specifically is because I noticed a certain aesthetic that they like, a particular vibe that they push on their socials. and I know black people dying isn’t aesthetically pleasing on the feed but I feel like it’s the least you can do.” Unfortunately, right now—this is a big huge [thing]—it’s hard to ignore.”

She also noted that the brands could at least take a break from posting “tanned girls who blackfish” to donate to victims’ families and aligned causes. She also dragged the “I only date black guys club” for being silent.

It was truly beautiful to see especially from the mega-influencer who literally made TooFace expound their range of Born This Way foundations.

I’m case you missed what our fave aunty had to say. Thank you. @jackieaina pic.twitter.com/QFkIfPjzzI — Marianne ✨🇳🇬 (@omariannee) May 28, 2020

Jackie also reiterated on Twitter that ALL of these brands have paid her before but that doesn’t make them exempt from criticism.

and before anyone else says influencers never criticize brands that pay them, ALL of the brands I mentioned today have paid me or worked with me at some point. So NEXT — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) May 28, 2020

One of the aforementioned brands has since spoken out in response to Jackie—and they truly missed the mark. YA HATE TO SEE IT.

