Dark Twisted Delusion: Kanye Accuses Democrats Of Spying On His Wisconsin Campaign

Perhaps the only predictable thing to happen in 2020 is the resurgence of Kanye West and his bid to run for President of The United States. Three years ago at the MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper first declared that he would run, and anyone who knows Kanye knows he would at least attempt this idea at one point or another. The only truly shocking part about this whole thing is the fact that he announced his run halfway into 2020, just a few months before the November election.

Ye’s ‘Late Registration’ made it seem impossible for him to get on ballots in time, and if he was going to pull it off, he would need some serious help. More specifically, he needs people to hit the ground in cities across America to petition his name to be on the ballots.

In a few states, Kanye had some success, but in cities like his hometown, Chicago, and in Wisconsin, his signatures were thrown out over accusations of invalidity. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye isn’t pleased with this and somehow thinks he is being harassed by Democrats who “used a private investigator” against him.

Kanye’s responding to a complaint in the Badger State asking officials to block Ye from the ballot due to allegedly submitting fake signatures and failing to get signatures in on time — and make no mistake, he believes the WI Democratic Party is behind it. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kanye claims the Dems hired a private investigator to track his signature-gathering street team … as part of an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation” against his candidacy. He also says the Dems spies merely wasted their time because they turned up nothing nefarious.

Kanye needed 2,000 signatures to get on the ballot in Wisconsin, with is third-party petitioning group, Let The Voters Decide, going to collect all 2,000 for him. If Dems are spying, the claims that Kanye is trying to take votes away from Joe Biden might be the motivation…even if Kanye does claim his goal is simply “TO WIN.”