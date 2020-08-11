Free The Good Sis: California D.A. Clears The Air About Potential 15-Year Prison Sentence For Activist Tianna Arata

Tiana Arata was arrested in San Luis Obispo, California on July 21 following a peaceful protest, one that she organized, turned violent. San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested the 20-year-old on charges of “Participation in a Riot…Unlawful Assembly…Conspiracy…Unlawful Imprisonment…and Resisting Arrest”, according to Newsweek. Police allege that protesters who were walking on the highway smashed the hood of a car and broke the rear window which lead to a 4-year-old passenger being cut with glass.

Following her arrest, rumors began swirling online that Arata was facing 15 years in prison for her role in bringing the crowd of largely peaceful protesters together.

she should NOT be facing 15 years in PRISON FOR ORGANIZING A PROTEST. REPLY TO THIS TWEET WITH #FREETIANNA !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BXHcHNMUFi — Sarah Baska (@SarahBaska) August 10, 2020

Police asked that eight charges be filed against Tiana by District Attorney Dan Dow. For his part, Dow has released a statement that refutes the rumors of a potential 15-year prison sentence and also is suggests that he will not charge Tiana as police have asked.

Here’s what he said via the Atascadero News:

…Finally, recent social media posts and other media reports state that Ms. Arata faces 15 years in prison for her conduct. This is patently incorrect and a reckless statement. Due to public safety realignment (AB 109) signed into law in 2011, the charges referred are only eligible to be sentenced to a term in county jail, not state prison. Although the San Luis Obispo Police Department has listed numerous charges that they believe the evidence supports, the decision of what charges to bring is completely within the District Attorney’s authority and responsibility. All individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Therefore, it is premature to speculate or discuss what possible sentence would be appropriate or warranted.

Tiana Arata is scheduled to be in court on September 3, 2020, and any charges placed against her will be levied prior to that date.

It doesn’t sound like Tiana had any involvement with the violence nor the child who was injured as a result.

Free the good sis.