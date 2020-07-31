Soup Cookie Criminal: Yoppa-Toting YT Husband And Weak-Wristed Wife In St. Louis Charged For Waving Guns At Peaceful Protesters

Mark McCloskey and his Karen-y wife have been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault for recklessly and ineptly waving guns at protesters in St. Louis. Subsequently, the McCloskeys sought to have Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner dismissed from the case because they claim she used their incident to campaign for political points via email.

“The July 17th email drew a direct line from the incident, which had not yet resulted in criminal charges, to Ms. Gardner’s political antagonists, and from there to call for donations to further her re-election efforts,” the McCloskeys’ motion says.

Now, according to the NYPost, the couple is claiming that police have video evidence that protesters were “threatening them”.

“We saw the weapons at the time, and as I told you once before, one fella in particular pulled out two loaded magazines, showed me them so I could see the shells in the magazine, clicked them together and said, ‘You’re next,’” McCloskey told Sean Hannity.

Now here’s the thing, how could anyone “threaten” you if you weren’t outside holding guns threatening them??? All the McCloskey’s had to do was sit their a$$ down and mind their damn business. The protest wasn’t even for them. They were headed to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house and they were taking a shortcut through the McCloskey’s neighborhood. No one was even on their property. The McCloskeys were just scary-a$$ white people who saw a crowd of Black folks and decided to defend their whiteness.

F**k them and f**k Missouri Governor Mike Parson for announcing that he would pardon them if they are convicted.