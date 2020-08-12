Mo Money: Dwayne Johnson Named Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor For The Second Year In A Row

Dwayne Johnson is still the highest paid actor in the biz.

According to reports from Forbes, the actor ended up making a whopping $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, which officially makes him Hollywood’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.

In 2019, The Rock brought in a total of $89.4 million for projects including Skyscraper, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the final season of his HBO series Ballers. As pointed out by Forbes, a big portion of Johnson’s earnings over the last year came from his line with Under Armour called Project Rock. Another healthy chunk was earned from his Netflix thriller Red Notice, for which he made $23.5 million from.

Netflix is a common denominator when it comes to the highest paid actors in Hollywood. This year’s top 10 highest-paid actors made $545.5 million collectively, with Netflix paying a big portion of that sum.

Ryan Reynolds was second on this year’s list with $71 million, reportedly earning $20 million for Red Notice and another $20 million for 6 Underground, which also came out on Netflix. Mark Wahlberg came in at number 3 with $58 million, which Forbes attributes to his producer credits for McMillions and Wahl Street, along with his role in Netflix’s Spenser Confidential.

After more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, Dwayne Johnson is still coming out on top and rightfully so. He’s given us some funny, action filled classics over the years. What’s your favorite Dwayne Johnson film? Are there any potential roles that you’d like to see the “The Rock” take on? Tell us down below!