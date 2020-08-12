Here’s What Happened When Da Baby Endorsed Kanye West For President Like A Dumb Dumb (Please Don’t Hit Us)

Kanye West’s presidential bid is falling apart. There’s allegations of voter fraud and threats of possible jail time. He’s off of ballots in a lot of states. He has no chance of winning and Politico has these alarming numbers:

In a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, West garnered 2 percent support overall among registered voters, 7 points behind the “no opinion” option. His support among African American voters is just as meager — 2 percent — and Biden’s 9-point national lead over Trump is unmoved with or without West on the ballot.

It’s pretty clear that the Kanye presidential experiment is a disaster. That hasn’t stopped some pretty powerful people from having his back and wanting him to win. First it was Chance The Rapper who looked like a whole idiot before having to recant his support of Yeezy.

Today, it’s DaBaby who followed with his own desire to see Yeezy win.

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f**** up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

His tweet came after Kanye used his adlib on Twitter, so maybe he was just excited???

Lesssgoooooooooooo — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

Da baby ad lib by the way — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

WELP.

Da Baby is Da Lusional if he thinks Kanye West is gonna be the next president of America. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 12, 2020

This went about as bad as you thought it would. He’s getting dragged and it’s like his 2019 never happened. This is a bad move…hit the flip to see it all.