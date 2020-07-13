Chance The Rapper Defends Kanye West's Presidential Big; Insults Follow

Chance The Rapper Capes For Kanye As President; Gets Dragged To The Ultralight Beam In The Sky

Kanye West and Chance the Rapper

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Over the last few days, Kanye West has been on a half-a** presidential campaign. He said he was running for president even though he is ineligible in at least six states. Most people have written off Kanye’s campaign as nothing more than either publicity or part of a mental health spiral. That didn’t stop Chance the Rapper from hopping on the bandwagon comparing Kanye to Biden:

“And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh

Are we pro two-party system?

Ima keep it real alota u n**** is racist

Officer officer officer officer officer Overseer

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

Esqueeze us? The Internet is all up on his case for his political beliefs and how he is out here caping for ‘Ye.

Hit the flip to see all the slander coming his way.

