It’s A Wrap: Model Jessica White Announces Split From Nick Cannon, Alleges He Didn’t “Value” Her

Jessica White has announced that her relationship with Nick Cannon is over just weeks after saying she was here to hold him down through thick in thin, but unfortunately the loyalty doesn’t seem like it was being reciprocated according to her message. The model and influencer announced to her Instagram followers the decision to cut Nick off due to him putting himself in the position to ‘lose’ her. Jessica writes,

Someone who values you, wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you. I’m so blessed, I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage, I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon But truly excited for the next chapter in my life.

In light of their situation, Jessica asks her followers to tag Brad Pitt to let him know that she’s single moving forward.

Weeks back , there was speculation around Jessica and Nick’s relationship status after news became apparent that Nick was expecting a second baby with Brittany Bell, the mother of his son, Golden. Since then, Nick has made headlines and faced criticism because of comments he made about the Jewish community. Nick’s words caused Viacom to axe his popular “Wild N’ Out” show and now he plans to sue the company for $1.5 Billion.

The Shade Room broke the story, Nick’s team says the entertainer plans to bring the suit against his former employer in the near future. Reportedly, 1.5 billion in damages is the estimated value of his show “Wild’ N’ Out’.”

So far, Nick has not commented or responded to Jessica White’s break up announcement. Do you think they will bounce back from this or is it really a wrap?