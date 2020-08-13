Ciara Releases #Rooted Video She Shot Just Two Days Before Delivering Baby Win Wilson [Video]

Ciara’s released her latest video and it’s “Rooted” in black excellence and her beautiful babies. Mama CiCi who welcomed her son Win Wilson on Thursday, July 23, revealed that she shot her new music video just two days before giving birth.

In the Annie Bercy directed video that features vocals from Ester Dean, Ciara’s joined by her two older children Sienna Princess and Future Zahir while she sings about empowering melanin and staying “Rooted” from head to toe.

“All my songs come with melanin/ Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett/ A queen since she born, that was evident/ That’s evidence, of black excellence,” sings CiCi amid images of George Floyd protests and a woman wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt. “Young girl stay rooted/I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted/Brown skin poppin’ I’m rooted/ATL bred I’m rooted/Rooted nappy head rooted” is the chorus.

Billboard reports that proceeds from the song will support Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropy focused on cultivating investments in support of girls of color in the U.S.

In addition to dropping “Rooted” Ciara also recently revealed to ET’s Nischelle Turner the special meaning behind her son’s name. According to mommy CiCi, her hubby Russell Wilson chose the name Win Harrison Wilson to honor his late father Harrison Wilson III.

“That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna get emotional,” said Ciara. Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ he like, plays a whole thing out. And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious,” she continued. “There was a lot of love and thought put into it. Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he’s so cute, he’s so precious.”

So sweet.

