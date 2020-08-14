Bae Of The Day: We Need To Talk About How Buju Banton’s Daughter Abihail Myrie Is Melanin Gorgeousness

Buju Banton is one of the most famous and celebrated reggae artists we’ve ever known. He’s been a touchstone of the culture for decades and has had one career we’d love to see made into a biopic. Get familiar:

“Buju Banton is unequivocally the greatest reggae artist to have ever commanded a microphone. The man born Mark Anthony Myrie is a living legend, world class deejay, breaker of records set by the honorable Robert Nesta Marley, revolutionary and ambassador of the Jamaican sound called “Dancehall.” Born in the Kingston slum of Salt Lane, he’s made a career of teaching music lovers how to love and be loved; how to cherish women; and how to march toward triumph in spite of setbacks; how to Bogle; how to live better. “Reggae music’s mission is to uplift, educate and eradicate negativity from the minds of the people globally,” says Banton. “I won’t let that change.”

Even as much of a global icon as he’s become, Buju’s daughter, Abihail, is poised to be just as legendary.

The model, entrepreneur, baddie has been tearing up the internet with her pics as of late and only getting more attention with each IG snap. If you’re interested in supporting the glistening brown skinned goddess, she has a booming candle line called Abis Candles– if you’re into good smells and lighting candles around the crib to de-stress. Her pics shattered the internet and we see why. Hit the flip to see them all. What do you think of this gorgeous beauty???