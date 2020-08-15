Congratulations! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Set To Welcome Their First Child Together

In May of 2016, Gucci Mane was released from prison after more than two years of being locked up on various charges. When Gucci was released, many doubted he would be able to walk a straight path, but Gucci proved all his naysayers wrong. The rapper not only looked a whole lot healthier, but he also spoke about health and preached wealth.

When he came home, his long time girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir was right there by his side, and not only did she hold it down, she took the few millions he left her and turned it into an empire. Gucci was back like he never left and his energy was glowing with positivite. Gucci even released his autobiography, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, that would go on to be a best seller. The book also gave great tips for people going down a road similar to his on how to change course.

Later the rapper would marry Keyshia in a BET television special that featured a who’s who in entertainment. While Gucci has only had one major backtrack to signs of the old Gucci in his one-sided feud with Angela Yee, for the most part, his behavior has been A-1.

Yesterday, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to reveal his next step in his life story, which is welcoming a new child to the Davis family with Keyshia. No word on how far along Keyshia is but you can see her adorable baby bump below.