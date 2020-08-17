Telfar Bag Security Program
Bye, Bots! Telfar Announces 24-Hour Unlimited Order Offer On Internet Breaking Bags
If you’ve been vying for an Internet breaking “Bushwick Birkin” then you’re in luck, finally.
As previously reported Telfar Clemens has been battling bots on his website that have been continuously buying his luxury bags in bulk to put up for ridiculous resale prices. The bots have been so troublesome that true buyers have reported the coveted shopping bags that range in price from $150 to $257, selling out in SECONDS.
Telfar previously told Complex. that the number of bots grabbing up bags was exaggerated and instead said that the quick sellouts were because; “we broke the Internet.”
“The effect of the bots is also exaggerated. If there were no bots, roughly the same thing would have happened. A vast majority of bots are buying for individual customers from what we see. I think it’s well known what we are about and what our bag is about. It means something real not only that we are selling directly, but who we are selling to. That is a powerful form of resilience and community.”
Now, however, it sounds like the designer and his brand have had a change of heart.
In order to make things fairer for customers, Telfar is offering a 24-hour presale called The Bag Security Program. For an entire day, the site will remain open for orders of the highly coveted vegan-leather bags.
“We feel all the love we are getting, and we feel the frustration too. We are not about hype and scarcity. We didn’t set out to make an impossible to get product,” said the brand in a statement
The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community. But the truth is (with or without the bots and resellers) when thousands of bags sell per second we can’t even know how many to make. We plan production 6 months in advance. It takes time and money to make bags and we are 100% self-financed.”
The brand added that if you place an order you are guaranteed to get a bag by January 15, 2021, at the latest.
“So, what do we do? ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, FOR 24 HRS We will offer EVERY SIZE AND COLOR FOR UNLIMITED PRE-ORDER. Order the bags you need, AND WE WILL MAKE THEM FOR YOU. You will get your bag no later than JANUARY 15. PERIOD.”
Rejoice!
If you don’t feel like waiting for a “guaranteed” purchase, Telfar is still offering their standard small quality bag drops with another planned for Tuesday, August 18 at 12 p.m. EST. In stock will be the bubblegum pink bags, the orange and the olive in small and medium, only.
“We are doing this so that there is a way to guarantee you your bag without you having to deal with the stress of drops. We will continue to do drops and are working on getting more and more product—but this is a way to both support us, buy direct, and GUARANTEE yourself a bag—even if you have to wait for it.”View this post on Instagram
𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗙𝗔𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗚 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 🔐🔐🔐 • AUG 19TH 2020 • EVERY SIZE AND COLOR WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR UNLIMITED PREORDER FOR 24 HOURS • STARTING AT 12:00 AM EST • ORDER YOUR BAGS AND WE WILL MAKE THEM FOR YOU. • YOU WILL GET IT BEFORE JANUARY 15TH • PERIOD TELFAR is a black-owned, non-gendered fashion project established in 2004. The Shopping Bag first dropped in 2014 — 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝗴 𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝘄 — 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱. 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴. But we are not about hype and scarcity. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community. But when thousands of bags sell per second we can't even know how many to make. We plan production 6 months in advance. It takes time and money to make bags and we are 100% self financed. The BAG SECURITY PROGRAM let’s you secure your bag without the stress of drops. There are SPECIFIC RULES that makes it possible for us to offer this please READ at SHOP.TELFAR.NET[linkinbio] If you dont want to wait — Drops ARE coming. NEXT DROP 8/18 @ 12PM EST: 🍬BUBBLEGUM + 🔋DARK OLIVE + 🍊ORANGE [SMALL + MEDIUM only] song: @jah.x
If you’re interested in copping a Telfar, click HERE.
Telfar’s announcement has the Internet pleased and presumably, resellers pretty pissed.
Oh well, you never win when you play dirty.
What do YOU think about this black-owned luxury brand’s Bag Security Program? Hate it or love it???
