Black Luxury Is KING: Fashion Twitter Erupts Into A Telfar TIZZY Over The Exclusive (And Affordable) IT-Bags

I missed another Telfar restock… pic.twitter.com/asCPb16dSd — jaydeezy ✨ (@okayjayda_) July 23, 2020

Fashion Twitter was ABLAZE over a flash restock by Black luxury brand Telfar that stirred up all sorts of hysteria over the coveted IT-bags embraced by the culture as ‘Black Birkins’.

Founded by famed designer Telfar Clemens, the Black-owned unisex line was created “for everyone” who appreciates luxury products, especially those designed, created and sold by a Black creative at affordable price points.

Over the last several years, Telfar Global has dominated every hot and trending fashion list for its insanely popular bags and amassed an impressive celebrity following from Lil Uzi to Lil Nas X as Black luxury continues to BOOM online.

One of the brand’s most popular items is the Black ‘Shopping Bag’ that features a double strap (handle and cross-body straps), embossed logo, main compartment with magnetic snap closure, internal laptop-sized compartment with zipper closure in back and additional internal pocket in front.

At this point, it’s safe to say Telfar is the hottest ‘exclusive’ cop that continues to fuel the burgeoning Black luxury movement.

Me and all my bro’s with Telfar’s : pic.twitter.com/B2V9AXsZKf — DJ VonCHASE (@DJVonCHASE) July 23, 2020

