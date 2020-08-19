A Lil’ Positivity: 21 Savage Hosts His Fifth Annual Issa Back 2 School Drive

21 Savage continues to give back to the kids in his community by helping them get what they need before heading back into school this year, virtually or otherwise.

The rapper just hosted his fifth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive in Decatur, Georgia in partnership with Chime, Juma.org, Black Voters Matter, and M.O.B.B. (March On Ballot Boxes).

As for the sponsors, Chime and Juma helped 21 Savage gift free wifi, laptops, and backpacks filled with school supplies, financial literacy toolkits, and face masks to young students and their families. Attendees who were over 18 were also given the opportunity to register to vote through Black Voters Matter Fund–so there was a lot more positivity going on here than just helping kids with some school supplies.

The fifth installment of 21’s school drive follows his Bank Account at Home initiative, which launched in July to offer free financial literacy lessons to young people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper said about the program, according to USA Today.

On top of that, 21 is also working alongside Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free wifi and tablets to underserved students in the city, which is extremely necessary with the switch to at-home learning amid the pandemic. He also donated $25,000 to Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fun, which was founded by the mayor.

21 Savage continues to do amazing things for the people of Atlanta and luckily, it doesn’t seem like he’s stopping any time soon.