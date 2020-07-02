(A Lot) Of Philanthropy: 21 Savage Launches Free Online Financial Literacy Program For Youth, Donates $25K

21 Savage is once again putting the youth first with “A Lot” of philanthropy. The ATL rapper recently announced that his award-winning BANK ACCOUNT program that’s in its third year has expounded thanks to the rapper’s dedication to finding a solution for kids K-12 and their families to have access to financial literacy for free at home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

With that in mind, 21 Savage and his foundation, Leading by Example, are making a $25,000 donation to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and launching the Bank Account At Home—a free online financial literacy resource through a partnership with leading mobile banking services provider Chime, financial literacy nonprofit Juma and education technology platform, EVERFI.

The financial literacy program seeks to educate young people on managing and earning money. That’s not all, however, Savage is offering free wifi and tablets to kids in Atlanta’s ZONE 6 neighborhood. His students will be able to use these tools to access the free Bank Account At Home program online.

21’s far from a stranger to good deeds, he holds his annual “Issa Back To School Drive” every fall and for the Thanksgiving holiday, he fed 300 families.

We love to see it.

For more on 21 Savage’s free financial literacy program visit Chime.