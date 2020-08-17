What’s Poppin’?! Georgia School Teachers Unleash Amazing ‘Welcome Back’ Raps For Virtual Learning [Video]

Two black educators are going viral for their insanely talented rap skills shared on Instagram. Mrs. Callie Evans and Mrs. Audri Williams are both Albany State University alumnae turned teachers at Albany, Georgia’s Monroe Comprehensive High School.

The duo, who are also coaches for the school’s cheer team and members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., released separate rap videos to mark the 2020 school year that’s going to be drastically different due to COVID-19.

In the videos posted on their Instagram pages, the ladies fire off INSANE bars to Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin.” In both videos, they’re joined by members of the cheer team who rip it with 8-counts in the background.

“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !!” Mrs. Evans captioned her video. “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!” Mrs. Williams added in hers.

You can watch both talented teachers below.

These two sorority sisters aren’t new to sparking student interest through songs. Mrs. Williams previously released a rap to Cardi B’s “Money” for the #MoneyTeacherChallenge.

Similarly, we’ve seen other teachers go viral for spicing up their teaching tactics. A few years back middle school teacher David Yancey remixed the lyrics to Migos “Bad And Boujee” to detail the story of the Civil War. He dubbed his rhymes “Mad And Losing.”

What do YOU think about Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Williams’ bars???