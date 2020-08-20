Da Jordans: Stevie J Tattoos Wife Faith Evans’ Face Over His Ribs After Domestic Fight

Stevie J is showing wife Faith Evans he’s devoted to her by getting her face tattooed on his rib. The decision seems to be showing his wife he has her back after she was arrested over domestic violence charges back in May.

Reportedly, the couple got into a heated argument which eventually turned violent. Faith was booked for felony domestic violence but the charges were dropped a few weeks later in July. Stevie J seems to be putting the incident behind him and showing Faith he’s still down for their marriage by permanently inking her face on his rib.

Stevie visited Los Angeles area tattoo artist Kevin Laroy, who previously starred on “Black Ink”, to get the tribute done for Faith.

Pretty! The tattoo seems to be a replica of Faith’s album cover art for “Keep The Faith”, the same album that features her popular song “Love Like This.”

What do YOU think of Stevie J.’s new ink dedicated to his sweetie?