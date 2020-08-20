Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through an eventful week dominated by Trey Songz chitter-chatter, loud whispers over Megan Thee Stallion‘s wounded feet, phenomenal political pageantry, white people white people-ing, anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in our COVID-plagued country.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen of the South and buzzy WAP veteran Mulatto headlining our latest edition as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta with a gold plaque.

“Just beautiful….. I been seen Mulatto grinding and grinding and she really getting up there. I see her up and stuck up there. Sooo proud of her. Keep Killing and Thank you sooo much,” gushed Cardi in an Instagram post featuring “WAP” BTS clips.

The female rapper resurgence comes at a stressful time when everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect their peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

Will you be streaming Mulatto’s new album “Queen Of Da Souf” (that drops tonight)? How do you feel about the impressive new crop of female rappers? Tell us in the comments and enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.