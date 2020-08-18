One Dumb Comment Don’t Stop No Show: Draya Michele Is Continuing Her Thirst Trapping After Getting Dropped By Fenty And We’ll Take It

It’s been a few weeks since Draya Michele went out and made an entire fool of herself by speculating about the situation between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez:

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that you know, drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road and, I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

Meg responded by calling Draya a “dumb b***” but also had this to say:

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized”

It all prompted Draya to offer up an apology:

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

Despite all of that it seemed apparent that Fenty, owned by Rihanna who is also a survivor of domestic violence, dropped Draya and sent Meg a care package of support. Draya’s name was all the way in the mud. So how does she bounce back?

The purple metallic bikini pictured in the photo is a set from Draya’s very own swimwear brand called Mint Swim and apparently, Draya’s making money moves too. The Blast reported that the model and Basketball Wives star founded her current swimwear line with only $12,000. Since then, the company has been evaluated at $1 million and has rung in a variety of A- listers and celeb costumers like Selena Gomez.

Draya also revealed last week that she has a new reality TV show on the way called “DOSES OF DRAYA.” The show will follow her throughout her business ventures and give fans an in-depth look into her successes and failures as an entrepreneur. She’ll be teaming up with black owned streaming service Zeus Networks to produce the unscripted series.

Well she keeps up with the thirst. She’s still posting all the selfies she can and giving us all the bawdy. Hit the flip to see it all…