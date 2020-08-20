TikTok Star's Hollywood Hills Rental Gets Power Cut After Multiple Parties
Play Stupid Games: TikTok Star’s Hollywood Hills Rental Gets Power Cut Following Multiple Pandemic-Defying Parties
TikTok stars and other influencers who continue to pretend like we’re not in the middle of a pandemic are actually facing some repercussions.
The power ended up being cut off at a Hollywood Hills home connected to TikTok personality Bryce Hall this week. The mansion in question is said to be rented by the influencer along with fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray.
According to TheNew York Times, this is not the same residence where a party took place on August 14 that resulted in footage that made its way to every corner of social media. That specific instance of ignorance occurred at another rental home in the Encino area, though the aforementioned Hollywood Hills residence has also been the site of multiple house parties. Shocking.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti commented on this power outage in a tweet, explaining that he did authorize the city to disconnect utility service at a Hollywood Hills residence. He did not mention who was living there, though he did add that it had been the location of large parties that represented a “flagrant violation” of current public health orders and related guidelines.
Later, in an extended statement, Mayor Garcetti emphasized the importance of refraining from unnecessary gatherings like parties as part of a united effort to get the pandemic under control in Los Angeles and the entire United States.
“With more than 2,000 Angelenos—and over 170,000 Americans—lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus,” he said. “That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk.”
Maybe this move will finally get influencers to stop having massive, mask-less parties…probably not, but it’s worth a try.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.