“He Gotta Go”: Twitter DESTROYS Tory Lanez After Megan Thee Stallion Confirms He Shot Her

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed what we already suspected: the gunshot injuries she suffered a few weeks ago came at the hands of one Tory Lanez. She went on IG to break down exactly what happened:

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement: “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2020

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

“I never hit you. Motherf***s were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to f*** with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.”

“I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

“The police come, I’m scared. All this s*** going on with the police? The police is shooting motherf****s for anything,” she continued. “The police was literally killing Black people for no motherf**** reason.”

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the f*** would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

This, of course, came after days of the internet proclaiming that she was lying. Now, some are saying she’s “snitching” but that’s not how snitching works. Basically people are doing a bad job of hiding their misogyny and disdain for Black women. Black women have to endure so much and yet even when Meg revealed the gruesome gun shot wounds this week to her feet to reassure haters that her claims were in fact REAL, folks were still trying to figure out a way to shift the blame on her.

“I like Megan Thee Stallion but no way should she have snitched on Tory. She broke the street code fr” pic.twitter.com/4xXdOv5AC9 — Sindigo (@SindigoColumn) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Tory is getting dragged back through that hole he’s hiding in and has still remained radio silent regarding the allegations. Some celebs have rushed to Meg’s support like R&B singer Jo Jo who claimed that she would be removing the rapper from her deluxe album version.

Def took him TF off https://t.co/g71jTOytXB — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

Kehlani also came to stand in solidarity with Megan and told fans that she would be removing Tory’s “Can I” verse off her deluxe album too.

full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following,

his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.

💯 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

i stand with women, believe women, & i love my friends. if that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you forreal you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

