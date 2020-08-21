NeNe Leakes Tweets That She ‘Took The Beating’ In Rant Possibly About #RHOA—‘Support Black Women’

SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID.

NeNe Leakes is tweeting about the importance of “supporting black women.” The #RHOA star whose been embattled as of late amid rumors that she’s preparing to sue Bravo and RHOA producers at True ENT for “discrimination”, recently sent out a series of disgruntled tweets that many are assuming are about reality TV.

As previously reported it’s unclear if NeNe is returning to RHOA. Rumors circulated that she was fired but both NeNe and her attorney said that’s untrue and added that NeNe “could be getting a spinoff.”

Still, blogger LoveBScott doubled down on the fired reports and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show especially considering the alleged lawsuit.

Over the summer it’s been quite clear that NeNe’s been unhappy with someone or someone(s), hence tweets like these;

Now in her latest string of tweets, she’s emphasizing that people should “support black women.” NeNe’s tweets were written after Megan Thee Stallion emotionally confirmed that Tory Lanez shot her and said she “protected him” from police by not revealing that he injured her. Meg’s confession prompted a number of people to emphasize the importance of protecting and supporting black women.

It’s unclear if NeNe’s referencing that situation, but the timing is interesting.

According to NeNe, who started tweeting at 1:17 a.m. Friday morning, she’s “covered up things” and “took the beating” on behalf of other people.

“I hav protected every1 for years and covered up things i shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me,” wrote NeNe. “Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day.” “It’s not about 1 black woman! It’s about supporting black periodt. I’m strong, I’m healthy and i will survive.”

Again, it’s unclear who these tweets are directed to and/or what they’re about but some fans are supporting the RHOA OG.

Others are calling her an “attention seeker” and calling her out directly for her “behavior” on RHOA.

