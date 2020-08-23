Pure Comedy: Anthony Anderson Confronts Yara Shahidi About Missing His Birthday Party [Video]

Over the past couple of weeks, Jimmy Kimmel has been enjoying quarantine time with his family by taking some time off work–but even without the host’s presence, the show must go on. Anthony Anderson is the latest celebrity to take over the hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, using his time as the man in charge to interview his friend and Black-ish TV daughter, Yara Shahidi.

This conversation is so fun to watch, because it’s obvious how much the cast of Black-ish actually gets along with each other. In this interview, Anthony talks to Yara about being surrounded by Leos and asks what she did for her mom’s birthday. On the subject, Anderson also has to bring up the fact that his TV daughter missed not only his (socially distant) birthday party recently, but she didn’t show up for his Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony, either. Yara also talks about going with Anthony’s real life son Nate to prom and her new animated Netflix movie, Fearless.

Check out the video down below to see just how hilarious Anthony Anderson and Yara Shahidi are when they get together–you seriously don’t want to miss it.