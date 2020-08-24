The Internet Can’t Get Over How Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors Is Melting Pannies And Inventing How We Wear Shirts

If you’ve been watching Lovecraft Country (and really, why would you not be?!), then you know you are watching some truly epic. Of course, there’s some great storytelling, fantastic action and Black a$$ Blackity Blackness.

One of the biggest stars is none other than Jonathan Majors who is a standout in the show and one of the best parts about 2020 overall. Sure he’s a great actor, but there are other reasons he’s getting attention.

Before we get to that, let’s talk about what he had to say about the most recent week’s surprises as he told the AV Club:

I think the win is survival, but what does that mean? Not just physically survive, but to emotionally survive, and to not let the experiences of war, of hardship, of familial trauma deaden your emotional life. It’s surviving spiritually, and to still aspire for greater things in spite of a system and in a society that is dampening your humanity and threatening at every turn to take your liberty. It’s keeping that alive. So the survival of the spirit, the body and the emotions? That’s the way to win in Lovecraft Country.

Now let’s get to why we’re all here. Majors is melting the internet with his arms, and everything else.

i think we can all agree that jonathan majors pic.twitter.com/yKX6g3ODcN — maya cade (@mayascade) August 19, 2020

jonathan majors shoulder to waist ratio is giving me a fucking fever i feel like im going to pass out pic.twitter.com/Ttxo1teqHD — Vincent's formal baseball cap (@rorschachisgay) August 20, 2020

Hit the flip to see more panty-melting pics.