Bring ‘Em Out: Take A Look At Mulatto’s Star-Studded ‘Queen Of The Souf’ Album Release Party

Mulatto is in the midst of having another huge moment in hip-hop for an up-and-coming female rapper and she’s executing each play perfectly.

People were previously outraged when they saw the rapper’s plans to release a single called “Muwop,” claiming she was doing too much by copying Gucci Mane. Days before the record dropped, she revealed Gucci Mane is actually on the record because he is one of her biggest inspirations, and Gucci gave her his full support. Shortly after the song was released, she rightfully claimed her spot on this year’s XXL Freshman List and there were no debates around whether or not she deserved it.

Timing is everything, and her new album Queen of the Souf released at the height of her popularity and interest following a cameo in the video for Cardi B’s new hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”. To celebrate the release of her new album and certified moment in hip hop, she threw a private album release party and dinner. The dinner was put together by RCA with event design by Hannah Kang + MPB Events and was held at Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiri owned b Kwaylon “Blameitonkway” Rogers.

After the party, Kwaylon announced Krab Queenz would also be partnering with Mulatto to curate her very own menu for the establishment.

Take a look at pictures from the epic event attended by LightSkin Keisha, B. Simone, Saucy Santana, and more.