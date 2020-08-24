Nigerian Butterscotch All Over Your Bawwwdiessssss: Rotimi Reveals Foursome With Free Loving Freaks Fiendin’ For His “Power” Peen

Rotimi wasted no time getting down to the nitty gritty during a recent episode of producer Kosine’s Fox Soul show “Kingz With Kosine”. The guys were talking about wild situations from their past and Rotimi revealed he had one wild night with THREE women.

Rotimi told the panel of guys, which included actor Lance Gross, producers Symbolyc One and Poo Bear and radio personality Leon Rogers that during season 3 or 4 of “Power” he was at a party with the girl he was seeing at the time and the night ended with him going to be with HER, her best friend and a lesbian mutual friend of the ladies. Kosine complimented him on making a “conversion” and Rotimi responded by revealing that the ladies find his Nigerian butterscotch and jollof rice combo irresistible.

Check out the clip below:

Kosine recently became engaged and Symbolyc One and Lance Gross are both happily married — we don’t know Poo Bear or Leon Rogers business like that but hey, everyone is entitled to their past, right? Rotimi deserves to live a little and enjoy the perks of fame. Do you agree?

A new episode of “Kingz with Kosine” airs this Wednesday. For those who aren’t already familiar, Kosine, real name Marcos Palacios is half of the hitmaking production duo Da Internz. He’s been doing his solo thing recently and we have been loving his song “Kings”. We’re also loving what he’s been doing as far as work around mental health, manhood and masculinity. He’s on a real mission for positive change and we’re wit it!