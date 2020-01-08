Bye Dre! Rotimi Talks His ‘Power’ Character FINALLY Getting Fried—Says He Knew For A Year

Rotimi Talks His ‘Power’ Character FINALLY Getting Fried

Dre from STARZ’ “Power” is finally dead. If you caught Sunday’s episode then you saw the moment that perpetually hated character Dre met his demise after going to extreme lengths to try to avoid it.

Instead of telling us #WhoShotGhost, “Power” dedicated an entire episode to Andre “Dre” Coleman who THOUGHT he’d escape with his life after allllll his years of snitching and scamming. That did NOT happen, however, and after trying to protect himself from Tommy’s boys 2 Bit and Spanky in solitary confinement, he was burned alive via gasoline-soaked towels.

According to Rotimi who played Dre, he knew that his character would die a full year in advance. He also seemingly confirmed that there’s no coming back like Kanan Stark (50 Cent) did in past seasons.

“I knew I was going out [for over a year]. It was tough but the writing is so good that it’s so unpredictable,” he told The Morning Hustle in an exclusive interview. “People still think I’m alive, that I’m [going] to come back from that.”

During his sit-down with The Morning Hustle, Rotimi also went on to discuss how he was able to stay on the show for so long after originally only being casted for one season. He also detailed the characteristics of Dre’s baby mama who was finally revealed and dished on what it was like to have his music incorporated into the show.

Rotimi is now calling Dre “the most hated villain of our generation.”

Do YOU agree or can you think of a character who caused more contention?