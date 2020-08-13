Don’t Play With Their Emotions: Breonna Taylor’s Family “Feels Good” About Meeting With Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Breonna Taylor should be alive and well right now. She should be at her job as a frontline essential worker helping people who may be suffering with COVID-19. But Breonna Taylor is dead and the police officers responsible for her death are still out and about living with freedom and impunity. It’s sickening.

Meanwhile many in our community on social media and beyond have continued to apply public pressure on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to arrest the four officers. So far, that demand has been met with inaction.

Yesterday, Cameron finally sat down with Breonna’s family and according to TMZ, the family is hopeful that they may finally see some semblance of justice.

Sam Aguiar, the family’s lawyer, says Cameron “showed real interest” in what Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer had to say. He did not promise to file charges but the family reportedly feels good about the conversation. Cameron asked lots of questions about Breonna and her life and assured the family that there would be an open line of communication he reviews the case. Whatever the f**k that means.

During the 45 meeting Cameron told Tamika and company that he’s waiting for the FBI ballistics tests to come back and believes it will give him more insight into what happened. He also said it will give him the information that he needs to interview more witnesses.

All this talking sounds good, but we are WAY past nice words. We ’bout that action, boss. Anything else is disingenuous at best, a PR stunt at worst.