On The GOP’s A**: Kamala Harris Gives First Solo Speech, Talks Jacob Blake, Protesting & America’s Future [Video]

Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee alongside Joe Biden. Many expected Joe would pick Kamala not only because she’s smart, has a proven track record, and has passion, but also because she has a clear way with words. When she speaks, each word lands with the intention to impact people on a personal level. When it comes to pulling on heartstrings, she’s a poet the likes of which people haven’t seen since the Obama era.

Not even a week after receiving her official nomination, Kamala has delivered her first solo speech. She got straight to the point, letting everyone know what she would be discussing while she had their attention.

“Today, on the eve of the 57th March on Washington, I will speak about the recent events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the wildfires raging across the California coast to the Rocky Mountains, the storm, which is working its way through Texas, Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, and most of all, about who we are as a country,”

Harris immediately began to talk about the shooting of Jacob Blake, calling the incident, “sickening.” She also stated this cycle must end and she is with the protesters and understands why they are taking to the streets. Her solo speech happened to come during the Republican Nation Convention and of course, she didn’t pass up the chance to slander ole Cheeto.

“The Republican Convention is designed for one purpose: to soothe Donald Trump’s ego. To make him feel good. Well here’s the thing — he’s the president of the United States. And it’s not supposed to be about him. It’s supposed to be about the health and the safety and the wellbeing of the American people,”

Kamala was clear, relatable, and gave a clear message that she’s the person for the job.

Watch her entire speech for yourself down below.