Sports Solidarity: Colin Kaepernick Writes A Letter Thanking LeBron James For NBA Walkouts

Colin Kaepernick is happy to see the NBA take a stand against racial injustice and the continual murders of Black people by police.

LeBron James has always been vocal about these issues, constantly speaking up during pre and post game interviews, which is exactly what happened following the police shooting of unarmed Wisconsin man Jacob Blake. But this specific incident brought up some different feelings among NBA players, who all felt the frustration over seemingly no progress being made–which lead to walkouts and boycotting games in the NBA bubble.

Kaepernick, who famously protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem years ago, is now voicing his support for LeBron and the NBA in a new letter.

“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice,” Kaep wrote in a letter he personally sent to LeBron. The Lakers star shared the letter to his Instagram story, adding that he will be “standing/kneeling right next to you brother!” The letter continued, “Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true.”

The Milwaukee Bucks first led the walkout on Wednesday, which is fitting, since Blake was tragically shot less than an hour away from their home town. Later that same day, the NBA held a meeting that saw the two front runners in the West, the Lakers and the Clippers, vote to end the season early.

On Thursday, however, LeBron spoke with President Barack Obama, who advised the league to continue–which is exactly what happened when games resumed on Saturday.