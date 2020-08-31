Forever Our King: Marvel Studios Releases Official Tribute To Chadwick Boseman [Video]

This weekend brought one of the saddest moments in recent memory within the film industry and the world of entertainment as a whole. Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away after a four year secret battle with colon cancer. The news left millions completely devastated.

His passing brought an outpouring of love from everyone around the world, including his co-stars and those he worked around during his time in the industry. Even some of his closest confidants admitted that they never had a clue he was ill, saying he showed up and gave it his all each and every day.

All of Boseman’s Marvel costars penned emotional tributes on social media expressing what they learned working alongside him and the impact he left while portraying King T’Challa for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, the man who cast Chadwick as The Black Panther, eleased an official statement on behalf of Marvel Studios.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Chadwick was featured in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, all of which have tons of leftover footage and interviews from the cast on their experience with Boseman. Marvel has compiled all the unseen footage including actors speaking about their time with Chadwick for a tribute which you can watch below.