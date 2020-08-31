Tottenham Riddim: Adele-Paulette Shelly-Ann Adkins Sets Fire Pon Di Rain At Notting Hill Carnival, Sparks HILARIOUS Chaos

By now, you’ve seen the hilarious/spirit-troubling pic (depending on who you ask) of slimmed down Jamaican white woman of color Adele-Paulette Shelly-Ann Adkins rocking a Jamaican flag bikini and bantu knots at the famed Notting Hill festival

Now, if you’ve been paying attention, you know Adele loves her some culture, Beyoncé and Black D based on reports that she was gallivanting around with British Grime star Skepta.

You may remember when the zillion-time Grammy-winner was allegedly getting her cakes clapped to smithereens by the UK star who was also linked to Naomi Campbell around that time.

According to the British news site The Sun, Adele and Skepta went on several dates with those close to them believing it’s just a matter of time before they become an official couple.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

This would probably explain the culturally vibrant outfit that’s not-very-shockingly fueling culture appropriation claims from the cancel-thirsty internet.

Us: Adele, when we getting the album?

Adele: pic.twitter.com/UaxdbyhyTk — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) August 30, 2020

Whether it actually is or just a harmless tribute to a culture she loves, we’ll let you decide, but she seems to be on theme at the inclusive event.

Founded in 1966, the Notting Hill Carnival (organized by activist Rhaune Laslett) brings together seas of beautiful people together from ultures while encouraging integration in the neighborhood’s diverse community.

Are you feeling Adele’s Jamaican look or do you think it’s just another case of cultural appropriation? Tell us in the comments and peep the HILARIOUS tweets/memes on the flip.