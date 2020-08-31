SMH: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Montecito Move Is Reportedly Upsetting Their New Neighbors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just trying to get a little privacy, but it looks like that may not be possible–even in their notoriously low key new neighborhood.

The pair dropped a whopping $14 million on a mansion in Montecito, California earlier this month, but according to reports from TMZ, their neighbors are already upset at all the attention their move is bringing to town.

The quiet town located just outside of Santa Barbara is still buzzing about its newest residents, though some of the locals aren’t so happy. Harry and Meghan haven’t even been seen in public yet, but their mere presence is driving folks wild because of the influx of paparazzi on the hunt for the first shot of the couple.

The scene on the ground is reportedly pretty hectic, especially for an area that’s supposed to be a hideout for celebs looking to escape the limelight. The outlet says choppers are zooming over Harry and Meghan’s neighborhood, sometimes 4 times a day, while paparazzi are staking out their home and a nearby shopping center. Plus, more visitors are said to be showing up in town and asking local shop owners if they’ve seen Harry and Meghan.

Montecito is known to be a no-paparazzi zone — with big names like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah, and even the Kardashians being able to evade the paps while out shopping or dining, but that’s all changed with the move of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Locals told TMZ they feel like everyone’s privacy is being compromised and they want the paps to give it a rest.