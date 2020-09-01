Cops Kill People: LASD Gun Down Unarmed Dijon Kizzee Following “Bike Violation” And Foot Chase Where He Dropped Pistol

Hot damn, bro, here we go again…

Large protests broke out yesterday in Los Angeles as news broke that trigger-happy police had once again killed an unarmed Black man named Dijon Kizzee. According to NewsOne, Kizzee riding his bike down the street when Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop him for a “bicycle code violation” aka “some ol’ bull$#!t”.

This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020

During the attempt to stop Kizzee, LASD claims that he punched an officer in the face and began to run away with a pile of clothes in his hands. Now, here’s where you need to pay close attention because the MAGAs, white supremacists, and cop defenders will try to spin this story. As Kizzee ran away he dropped the pile of clothes. LASD says that officers on the scene noticed that a handgun fell out of that pile. So, if you’re keeping score at home, Kizzee punches the cop, then drops the clothes and the gun as he flees their pursuit. So, at this point, he is no longer armed. Hell, the cops corroborate all of these facts themselves according to CBS Los Angeles:

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Lt. Brandon Dean said. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

If Kizzee was no longer armed, then there was absolutely NO reason to murder him, right? Right. There is video footage of the aftermath floating around social media. We have posted it below and highly suggest NOT clicking on it if you feel it will be severely detrimental to your psyche. We include it here for posterity only.

His name is Dijon Kizzee, he was initially stopped by police for a ‘bicycle code violation.’ LASD says the shooting happened after the man punched one of the deputies and dropped a handful of clothing he had been carrying, causing a black handgun to fall to the ground pic.twitter.com/FtTZxLwli3 — B L A C K C L O U D ⛈ (@blac_kloud) September 1, 2020

A witness who claims she knew Kizzee and saw the entire incident had this to say:

“He had a towel and he had his clothes and his pants couldn’t even stay up, so that’s what made him slow down so they had enough to get him,” she said. “They didn’t have to shoot him more than 5 times, they could have shot him one time in the leg. “What’s the use of having the prison system if y’all are just gonna kill us,” the woman said through tears. “What are y’all here for? Who are you protecting?”

Again, pay close attention to how conservative media will spin this. Yes, it appears that Kizzee assaulted an officer. Yes, it appears that he WAS armed prior to police contact. Yes, he dropped the weapon and ran off. NONE OF THAT means that Dijon Kizzee should be gunned down in the streets in his back as he ran away.

F**k 12.