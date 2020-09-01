So Sad: Two Children Were Almost Taken From Their Mother After Using Taco Bell’s Wi-Fi For School

Children Were Almost Taken From Their Mother After Using Taco Bell's Wi-Fi
Two young girls were nearly taken from their mother after Taco Bell employees discovered them outside of the restaurant while temporarily using their Wi-Fi for school.
A photo of the girls outside of a Taco Bell in Salinas, California ended up going viral, which shows them sitting on the ground with their laptops and homework as two employees talk to them.
Many people online were devastated by the girls’ lack of resources, pointing to the digital inaccessibility in certain marginalized communities that is only being highlighted now that many schools have gone remote due to the coronavirus pandemic. Others, however, were concerned that the children were being neglected by their parents.
That’s when Salinas City Elementary School District came forward and said that the kids are students in the district, which is currently working to amend the situation and supply internet hotspots for the girls.
Oh my gosh 🥺 mi corazon. This image shared my @ms_mamie89 of 2 little girls outside a Taco Bell in Salinas trying to access the WiFi for their classes. It’s been so tough on these frontlines, there’s so much necessity in these underserved communities. We need to save them. And how is this possible if these are the communities that feed the country? I’ve been learning so much and honestly I needed a couple days to get my thoughts and strategies together to figure out how I can make a bigger impact at a faster rate. I had to step back and figure out how I can work smarter not harder for these communities. Because let me tell you there’s just so many families that need our help. We are just getting started. We want to provide access to the internet to as many families possible, looking at solutions as I speak. We want to do everything in our power to save our people, our children, our community, our culture. Can I please get connected with this family 🥺 #immigrationreformnow #affordableeducationnow #distancelearning #abolishice
Unfortunately, the perceived neglect ended up leading to a welfare check at the home of these young girls.
Child Protective Services officials investigated the situation to see if there was any child neglect or abuse happening, but since they found nothing, they left. Still, the family remained in trouble as they were about to become homeless because they couldn’t pay rent. This news caused local community members to step up and help the family, pulling resources together so that they could stay in a hotel for the meantime. Concerned citizens even launched a GoFundMe for the family.
Luckily, the mother and her children are currently safe and staying in a hotel.
Safe ♥️ I’m so thankful for individuals like @awkwardspice 💞 she reached out to me and told me she was in contact with the mother last night. We got in touch and this morning we cleared our schedule to do what we could to help this family immediately. I am so thankful this mother allowed us to assist her and her daughters. She kept refusing our help but we kept insisting. She finally agreed to accept the help and we moved quickly. We helped the family pack and took their belongings to the storage. The girls and their mom are now SAFE tonight ♥️ thank you @awkwardspice for reaching out it meant so much being able to help this family together today. You are such a beautiful soul. She has just started a Gofundme for these girls and it would mean a lot if you all donated the link is in my bio as well, these funds will be given directly to this family to help them pay a month or two or more of rent depending on your donations. We will be assisting this family this week until we get them on their feet. These girls are so excited to learn and they love their education. The first thing the oldest daughter mentioned is how she’s so excited to have her own library 📚👏🏽🥺 the mother was so shocked by the support and was in disbelief, and we simply told her, please accept our help, your daughters are the future, one of these girls could be the next to change the world please let us help. So thankful she trusted us. Just so thankful we could help and super proud of @awkwardspice who took the initiative to find this family, couldn’t have done this without you, you are so incredible ✊🏽💞 #farmworkers #essentialworkers #sisepuede
